YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney senior Jason Hewlett was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cowboys’ 35-21 win over Alliance in the opening week of the high school football playoffs.

The game was featured as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Hewlett caught a 50-yard touchdown pass and was also a force on defense in the come-from-behind rally for the Cowboys.

Chaney improves to 10-1 overall on the season. The Cowboys advance to face Kenston in week 12 action next Friday night.