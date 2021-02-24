Player of the Game: Champion’s Emma Gumont

Gumont led all scorers with 19 points in a 58-54 win over Ursuline in the district semifinals

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion senior Emma Gumont was named Player of the Game in the Golden Flashes’ 58-54 win over Ursuline in the Division III District Semifinals.

Gumont led all scorers with 19 points, helping Champion move one step closer to their third consecutive district title.