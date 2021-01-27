Player of the Game: Cardinal Mooney’s Katie Hough

Katie Hough led all scorers in Cardinal Mooney's 45-36 win over rival Ursuline

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney’s Katie Hough was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Cardinals’ 45-36 win over rival Ursuline Wednesday night.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video to see her complete postgame interview.

Hough led all scorers with 16 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Cardinal Mooney improves to 9-5 overall on the season. The Cardinals remain undefeated at 4-0 in Steel Valley Conference play.

