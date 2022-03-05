SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney sophomore Ashton O’Brien was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cardinals’ 38-31 win over Springfield in the Division III boys basketball district championship game on Saturday at Salem High School.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, he spoke with WKBN’s Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

O’Brien led the Cardinals with 13 points, helping Mooney win a second consecutive district championship.