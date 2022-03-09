CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney sophomore Ashton O’Brien was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cardinals’ thrilling 47-41 win over Campbell in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Wednesday night at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

O’Brien tallied 15 points for the Cardinals in the win, including 13 in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

He also earned Player of the Game honors in Cardinal Mooney’s win over Springfield in the Division III District Championship game.