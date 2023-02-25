STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield freshman Jenna Triveri was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Cardinals’ thrilling 32-26 win over Salem in the Division II District Final on Saturday night at Streetsboro High School.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

Triveri led the Cardinals with 11 points in the win, which is the Cardinals’ seventeenth straight victory.

Canfield improves to 24-1 on the season, and advances to face Marlington in the Division II Regional Semifinals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Barberton High School.