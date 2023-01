CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield junior Jake Schneider was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cardinals’ 50-42 win over Austintown Fitch in All-American Conference action on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Canfield opened the game on an 11-0 run and led the game all 32 minutes in the win. The Cardinals maintain their spot in first place in the AAC standings.