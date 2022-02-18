POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Jake Grdic was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cardinals’ 70-67 win over rival Poland in the ‘Battle of 224.”

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Following the win, Grdic spoke with Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Grdic led the Cardinals with a double-double, piling up a team-high 25 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Canfield retains the ‘Battle of 224’ trophy.