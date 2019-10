Mangapora finished with 9 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, and 1 serving ace in the victory, with eleven points in a win over Howland in straight sets.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s Grace Mangapora was named Player of the Game in the Cardinals’ 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-8) win over Howland in the WKBN Game of the Week Thursday evening.

The Player of the Game award is sponsored Fred Martin Ford and Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Print.



Mangapora finished with 9 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, and 1 serving ace in the victory, with eleven points.



The victory improved Canfield’s record to 14-4 overall on the season.