NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cardinals’ 33-25 win over Ursuline in Week 13 high school football playoff action on Friday night.

The game was featured as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Lowry piled up 218 rushing yards on the night, with three touchdowns.

With the win, Canfield improves to 11-1 on the season. The Cardinals advance to face Chardon in the Division III Regional Final next Friday night.