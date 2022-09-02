CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cardinals’ 31-7 win over Poland in week three of the 2022 high school football regular season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Lowry passed for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 116 yards and two additional touchdowns in the win.

Canfield has now won six straight head-to-head meetings with Poland.