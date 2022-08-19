BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Cardinals’ 35-31 win over West Branch in the 2022 regular season opener for both teams.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Lowry piled up 216 rushing yards on the night, with five touchdowns on the ground.

He also completed 10-15 passes for 149 yards through the air.

It was the first meeting between the Cardinals and Warriors since 2003.