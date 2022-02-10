CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Alyssa Dill was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Cardinals’ 47-41 win over rival Poland on Thursday night in the regular-season finale.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

Dill piled up 14 points and 11 rebounds in the win. The Cardinals have now won seven of their last eight games.

Canfield improves to 15-5. The Cardinals will meet Warren Harding in the sectional final on Saturday.