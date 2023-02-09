POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Abby Muckleroy was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Cardinals’ 56-37 win over rival Poland in girls’ high school basketball action on Thursday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

Muckleroy led the Cardinals with 15 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

With the win, Canfield completes the season sweep of Poland. The Cardinals have won 12 straight games and end the regular season with a record of 19-1.