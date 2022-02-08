CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell senior Kevin Moore was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Red Devils’ 67-57 win over Liberty Tuesday night in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Gray Tier boys basketball action.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Moore finished with 20 points and six rebounds in the win for the Red Devils, who won their 14th straight game.

Campbell remains atop the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference standings with a record of 11-0.