HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell Memorial senior Kevin Moore was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Red Devils’ 74-54 win over Jefferson in the Division III District Championship game.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to see his complete postgame interview.

Moore led all scorers with 20 points in the win, helping Campbell secure the program’s first district title since 2009.

The Red Devils advance to face the winner of Cardinal Mooney/Springfield in the Division III Regional Semifinal on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Canton Memorial Fieldhouse.