Player of the Game: Brookfield’s Donovan Pawlowski

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Junior Quarterback Donovan Pawlowski was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Warriors’ 26-0 win over United in the Division VI Region 17 high school football playoff action on Saturday night.

The game was featured as the WKBN High School Football ‘Game of the Week.’

Brookfield Quarterback Donovan Pawlowski passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 100 yards and two scores in the win.