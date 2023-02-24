BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield senior Donovan Pawlwoski was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Warriors’ 62-48 win over Southeast in the Division III Sectional Final on Friday night.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Pawlowski led all scorers with a game-high 21 points in the win.

Brookfield has now won 11 straight games heading into the Division III District Semifinal matchup against South Range.