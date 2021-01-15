Player of the Game: Boardman’s Trey DePietro

DePietro finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds in the Spartans' sixth straight win over the Falcons

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Trey DePietro was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Spartans’ 54-42 win over rival Austintown Fitch Friday night.

Watch the video above to see his full postgame interview.

With the win, Boardman improves to 7-2 overall on the season and 2-0 in the All-American Conference Red Tier.

The win also marked the 100th career victory of Boardman Head Coach Pat Birch.