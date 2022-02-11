WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior Trey DePietro was named Player of the Game in the Spartans’ 65-49 win over Warren Harding in All-American Conference boys basketball action.

With the win, the Spartans clinched a fourth consecutive AAC title.

The game was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video to hear his complete postgame interview.

DePietro led the Spartans with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

With the win, Boardman improves to 11-7 overall and 6-1 in AAC action.