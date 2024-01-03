CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman senior standout Mackenzie Riccitelli was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Spartan’s thrilling 46-41 win over Canfield on Wednesday night.

The All-American Conference clash was televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to see her complete postgame interview.

Riccitelli piled up a team-high 17 points in the victory for the Spartans.

With the win, Boardman snapped a 15-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with Canfield.

The Spartans improves to 8-4 overall on the season.