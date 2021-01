Andersen led the Spartans with a team-high 13 points on the night

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman’s Ethan Andersen was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Spartans’ 55-36 win over West Branch on Friday night’s WKBN Game of the Week.

The Player of the Game Award is sponsored by Knightline Embroidery and Screen Print.

Watch the video to see Andersen’s complete postgame interview.

Andersen led the Spartans with a team-high 13 points on the night, helping improve to Spartans to 9-3 overall. Boardman has now won five of its last six games overall.