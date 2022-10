AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch senior Jocelyn Jourdan was named Player of the Game for her efforts in the Falcons’ 3-1 win over Crestview in high school volleyball action on Monday night.

The game was broadcast live as a special volleyball presentation of the WKBN High School Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear her complete postgame interview.

Jourdan led the way with 28 kills and 12 digs as the Falcons improved to 17-2 overall on the season.