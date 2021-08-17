Pair of powerhouses – South Range and Springfield – meet on this Friday’s Game of the Week

Two of the most successful programs are set to square off to kick off the new season

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The High School Football Game of the Week schedule continues to roll along as South Range travels to New Middletown to take on rival Springfield to begin the 2021 season.

Last year, South Range won the Northeast 8 Conference by posting a perfect 6-0 mark. The Raiders made their way to the Region 17 Championship before being bumped by the eventual champion Kirtland, 49-35. For the second straight year, Springfield claimed the MVAC championship and advanced to the Division 6 title game.

Post pandemic, the Raiders and the Tigers are back on the schedule. From 2017-19, the two schools opened their respective campaigns against one another. Four of their last five meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Last Five Meetings

Aug. 30, 2019 – Springfield, 23-20 (OT)

Aug. 24, 2018 – Springfield, 20-13

Aug. 26, 2017 – South Range, 37-14

Sept. 30, 2016 – Springfield, 34-27 (OT)

Oct. 2, 2015 – South Range, 23-17

2020 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: South Range, 43.5; Springfield, 41.1

Scoring Defense: Springfield, 13.3; South Range, 20.4

Game Notes

-South Range’s coach Dean Yeagley, who enters his 27th season at the helm of the Raider program, brings back 17 starters (8 offense, 9 defense).

-The Raiders have endured through just one losing season in the past 11 years.

-Since 2001, South Range has had eight undefeated regular seasons.

-Senior Dylan Dominguez has gained over 1,000 yards rushing in each of the past two seasons. Last year, he ran for 1,051 yards on 147 carries (7.2 avg) while scoring 20 offensive touchdowns (18 rushing, 2 receiving). In 2019, he averaged 7.3 yards per attempt (150 attempts, 1097 yards) while scoring 12 times on the ground.

-Nine of the past 12 years, the Raiders’ offense has produced a 1,000 yard passer (Mike Patrone, Isaac Allegretto, Aniello Buzzacco, Ryan Miller, Ross Stoffer, David Buzzacco, Vince Miller).

-Springfield’s Sean Guerriero begins his 15th season as the program’s head coach. He is five wins shy of reaching the 100 victory plateau.

-The Tigers welcome back seven starters on offense and eight on defense.

-Springfield has registered a winning record in each of the last five years. During that stretch, the Tigers have won 50 games.

-In each of the past four years, the Tigers have had a 1,000 yard passer and a 1,000 yard rusher.

-Senior Beau Brungard threw for 2,063 yards and ran for another 1,152 yards a year ago in 12 games. As a sophomore, he eclipsed the 2,000 passing plateau (2,245) and 1,000 yard rushing mark (1,001) in 15 games.

Upcoming Schedule

South Range

Aug. 27 – University School

Sept. 3 – Canton Central Catholic

Sept. 10 – at Struthers

Springfield

Aug. 27 – at Brookfield

Sept. 3 – at Geneva

Sept. 10 – at Lowellville