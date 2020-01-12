Pair of 10-win teams face off on Game of the Week tomorrow

Poland has won each of their 21 league games since Northeast 8 was formed

Poland and South Range meet on Monday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A year ago, Poland made it through the Northeast 8 schedule unscathed as the team advanced to the Regional Final. This year, the Lady Bulldogs are off to a 7-0 start in the league. Tomorrow, South Range will get their second crack at Poland. Their first meeting ended in an 8-point win for Poland (37-29).



High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Monday, January 13, 2020 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

Poland (10-2) at South Range (10-4)

Last Three Meetings

Dec. 9, 2019 – Poland, 37-29

Jan. 14, 2019 – Poland, 57-43

Dec. 10, 2018 – South Range, 61-28

Last Meeting

-Jackie Grisdale (17) and Morgan Kluchar (12) combined to score 29 points as the Lady Bulldogs topped South Range – 37-29 – in early-December.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Poland, 52.3; South Range, 48.2

Scoring Defense: South Range, 35.9; Poland 36.3

Game Notes

-Since dropping back-to-back games at the end of the December (to Canfield & West Branch), South Range has run off three straight victories.

-On Thursday, South Range had little trouble with Jefferson as they jumped out to a 22-2 lead in the 1st quarter en route to a 60-17 home victory. Nine Lady Raiders scored led by Lexi Giles’ 16 and Izzy Lamparty’s 14 points.

-The Lady Raiders are 10-1 when they hold the opposition to 45-points or less.

-Poland is 7-0 when scoring 50 or more points in a game this season.

-Poland has won all 21 conference matchups since the Northeast 8 Conference was formed in 2018.

-This past week, the Lady Bulldogs topped Niles – 81-41 – in a Northeast 8 Conference tilt. Jackie Grisdale made 6 three-pointers and finished with 33 points to lead Poland to their 9th win of the year. Connie Cougras also got into double-digits with 11 points.

-On Saturday, Poland extended their league win streak by getting by Lakeview, 61-34. Grisdale made 4 three-point baskets and scored 20 points to lead the way. Kailyn Brown scored 9 also for the Lady Bulldogs.

Upcoming Schedule

Poland

Jan. 16 – Struthers

Jan. 18 – at Mooney

Jan. 23 – Girard

South Range

Jan. 16 – Lakeview

Jan. 23 – Hubbard

Jan. 27 – at Struthers