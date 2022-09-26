SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon and Sharpsville, two of the most prestigious programs in the area, are set to meet for the first time in three years. This Friday, you’ll get to see it live from your couch on WKBN’s High School Football Game of the Week.

The Blue Devils are 5-0 after posting an impressive come-from-behind win over Greenville this past Friday.

Sharon sits at 3-2 after dominating Wilmington on the Greyhounds’ field this past week.

Who will win this big-time matchup from Tiger Stadium?

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, September 30, 2022 (LIVE on MyYTV at 7 pm)

Sharpsville (5-0) at Sharon (3-2)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 21, 2019 – Sharon, 47-0

Sept. 21, 2018 – Sharpsville, 23-21

Oct. 20, 2017 – Sharon, 21-20

Oct. 22, 2016 – Sharpsville, 42-35

Nov. 1, 2013 – Sharpsville, 19-6

Last Meeting

-Three years ago (in 2019), Sharon shut out Sharpsville – 47-0 – behind a strong rushing attack that accounted for 208 yards and four different Tigers scored on the ground. Brady Ortiz led the way with 97 yards for Sharon. Lane Voytik completed 5 of 7 for 93 yards (TD).

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Sharon, 31.2; Sharpsville, 29.2

Scoring Defense: Sharpsville, 13.4; Sharon, 22.8

Game Notes

-Since 2012, Sharpsville has won four of its six meetings with the Tigers.

-The Blue Devils have won their last nine outings dating back to October 9, 2021.

-Last Friday, the Blue Devils rallied from a 12-point deficit to defeat Greenville (14-12) behind the play of quarterback Caullin Summers. Number 5 ran for 75 yards (TD) and threw for another 181 stripes. Garen Levis caught 7 balls for 116.

-This season, Sharpsville’s defense has permitted just one opponent to score more than 14-points in a single game (Reynolds, 27).

-Sharon bounced back from a week four loss to Grove City (41-25) by defeating Wilmington (33-14) in New Wilmington for the first time in school history (information provided by Ryan Briggs). Mikey Rodriques threw for 177 yards for the Tigers and also gained 77 more via the ground. Jayveerh White took game-high honors with his 167 rushing yards for Sharon.

-For the season, White has been able to rush for 90-yards or more in four of his five games. Rodriques has put together back-to-back 175-plus yard passing games in as many outings.

-In the Tigers’ three wins this year, they’ve outscored the opposition by 25-points. In their two losses (to Neshannock and Grove City), Sharon has permitted an average of 43 points.

Upcoming Schedule

Sharpsville

Oct. 7 – Farrell

Oct. 14 – Grove City

Oct. 21 – at Hickory

Sharon

Oct. 7 – at Slippery Rock

Oct. 14 – Farrell

Oct. 21 – at Greenville