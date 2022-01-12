FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – The spotlight will shine on a pair of Pennsylvania girls’ basketball powers Thursday night as Farrell plays host to Kennedy Catholic in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear the pregame thoughts from both teams.

Kennedy Catholic enters the matchup with a record of 4-1 while Farrell is 5-3.

The Golden Eagles have won 30 consecutive matchups against the Steelers by an average margin of 23 points per game.

“Every time we play Farrell, they’re always great games,” said Kennedy Catholic Head Coach Justin Magestro. “They’re always real hard contested. The kids get after it. But when the game is over, it’s a friendly rivalry. But, during the heat of the moment, definitely, everything’s on.”

“My goal was to build a program that could compete or defeat a Kennedy Catholic or a Kennedy Christian program,” said Farrell Head Coach Ed Turosky. “In the past, we’ve done it, but it’s been a long time since that’s happened. We’ve continued with that goal to be able to elevate our program to the level of play of them. It would mean the world, not only to the program but to the five seniors who have been a part of this program since the third grade and have strived extremely hard in the gym to compete at that level and come home with a win.”

Kennedy Catholic and Farrell will meet in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week live Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. on MyYTV and also streamed live on the WKBN app.