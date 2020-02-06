Opportunity at hand; Boardman can clinch Red Tier outright on Game of the Week

Derrick Anderson has averaged 24.5 points in last 6 games

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – State-ranked Boardman has the opportunity to clinch the All-American Red Tier title outright. In order to do so, the Spartans will have to top Harding on their home floor. Just 17 days ago (on January 21), Boardman defeated Harding – 61-42. Can they do it again?

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, February 7, 2020 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

Boardman, #7 (16-1) at Harding (12-6)

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 21, 2020 – #8 Boardman, 61-42

Feb. 8, 2019 – Boardman, 74-52

Jan. 23, 2019 – Boardman, 67-43

Feb. 20, 2018 – Harding, 62-55

Jan. 19, 2018 – Harding, 53-47

Last Meeting

-Derrick Anderson scored 25 points in Boardman’s 61-42 win over Harding. Anderson shot 7 of 12 from the floor while dishing out 5 assists and grabbing 4 boards. D’Muntize Owens led the Raiders with 11 points.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Boardman, 64.1; Harding, 58.0

Scoring Defense: Boardman, 45.8; Harding, 51.9

Game Notes

-Boardman has won 6 consecutive games since falling to Green, 50-45, at Hoover. The Spartans have been ranked in the Top 10 in each of the first 5 AP polls this season.

-The Spartans are 14-0 when scoring 60-points or more.

-Derrick Anderson has scored 20 or more points in 13 of his 17 games played this season.

-Harding’s last win over a Top 10 team was on January 13, 2017 when the Raiders topped #10 Boardman, 54-43.

-The Raiders are 6-3 when holding their opposition to 50-points or less. However, Harding is 9-0 when scoring 60-points or more.

-Senior D’Muntize Owens has scored in double-figures in all but one game this year. His season-high came on January 7 against Canfield when he scored 32 points in their 68-59 win.

All-American Conference – Red Tier Standings

8 Boardman – 6-0 (16-1)

Harding – 5-1 (12-6)

Fitch – 2-4 (8-8)

Canfield- 2-5 (9-9)

Howland – 1-6 (4-13)

Upcoming Schedule

Boardman

Feb. 11 – Louisville (12-6)

Feb. 14 – at Chaney (14-4)

Feb. 18 – at Ursuline (8-11)

Harding

Feb. 11 – at Lakeside (6-10)

Feb. 14 – at Fitch (8-8)

Feb. 18 – at Massillon (13-4)