One win shy of playing for a Region Championship; Kennedy must get by Dalton on the Game of the Week

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy is one-win shy of reaching the Region 25 Championship. Dom Prologo is in his first-year as the Eagles’ head coach after serving six-years as an assistant. Standing in their way, Dalton handed Malvern their first-loss the season last week with a 30-point setback (44-14). This Friday’s Game of the Week will emanate from Mollenkopf Stadium.

The winner is set to meet either Lucas or McDonald next week in the Regional title game.

2020 Division VII Region 25 Regional Semifinal

Friday, October 23, 2020 (Game of the Week)

Dalton (6-2) at Warren JFK (6-2)

Livestreamed Friday at 7PM on WKBN.com & the WKBN app (Tape Delay at 11 pm on Fox)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2 and in HD at 62.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

FOX – Spectrum Channel 12 or 1012

Last Week’s Result

-Dalton’s rushing attack accounted for over 300-yards in their 44-14 win over Malvern on Friday. Tate Geiser and Adam Jarrett both went for over 100-yards on the ground respectively.

-Kennedy held off a late-rally from St. Paul to advance following their 27-21 win over the Flyers. The Eagles were led by Cam Hollobaugh, who rushed for over 150-yards on the ground.

Notes

-Dalton has never won a regional championship. Although, they have made the playoffs in 4 of the last 5 years.

-Just 3 years ago (2017), Dalton was the top seed in Region 25 when they were edged by Cuyahoga Heights 42-41 in the Regional Championship. The Bulldogs combined to outscore Mathews and Windham in their first two round of the playoffs by a score of 101-26.

-In their last meeting against an area team in the Regional Semifinal came in 2010 when they were outscored by McDonald – 52-28.

-Looking for their second 3-game win streak of the season. In their two losses, the Bulldogs scored an average of 6.5 points per game. In their six wins, they scored an average of 32.0 points per game.

-Last year, the Eagles lost to Cuyahoga Heights (33-14) in the Regional Semifinal.

-Over the last two seasons, JFK has compiled a 14-6 record (70.0%).

-Kennedy is seeking their 8th regional title (1989, 1991, 1992, 1998, 2003, 2006, 2016).

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Warren JFK, 32.1; Dalton, 25.6

Scoring Defense: Dalton, 10.4; Warren JFK, 19.9

Results

Dalton (6-2)

Bulldogs 44 Malvern 14*

Bulldogs 21 Plymouth 0*

Norwayne 21 Bulldogs 7

Bulldogs 28 Rittman 13

Northwestern 7 Bulldogs 6

Bulldogs 33 Hillsdale 20

Bulldogs 35 Smithville 8

Bulldogs 31 Waynedale 0

*-Playoffs

Warren JFK (6-2)

Eagles 27 St. Paul 21*

Eagles 65 Lowellville 33*

Howland 32 Eagles 22

Eagles 40 Gilmour Academy 19

Garrettsville Garfield 27 Eagles 21

Eagles 6 Conneaut 0

Eagles 37 St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Eagles 39 Warrensville Heights 20

*-Playoffs