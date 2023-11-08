LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of former conference rivals are set to collide as West Branch (11-1) and Canton South (12-0) put their impressive records on the line for the opportunity to play for the Region 13 title next week.

WKBN will have all the action as this Friday’s High School Football Game of the Week will take place at Louisville Leopard Stadium.

The winner will play for the regional championship next week versus the winner of Lake Catholic (10-2) and Struthers (9-3) game.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, November 10, 2023, at 7 pm (Tape delay at 10 p.m. on MyYTV and live streamed on WKBN.com)

West Branch (11-1) vs. Canton South (12-0)

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 17, 2021 – West Branch, 63-42

Oct. 2, 2020 – West Branch, 44-14

Oct. 11, 2019 – West Branch, 21-7

Oct. 5, 2018 – West Branch, 21-0

Oct. 6, 2017 – Canton South, 30-21

Last Meeting

-Steven Marra scored a record-breaking 7 touchdowns to lift West Branch past Canton South in a high-scoring 63-42 victory. Marra gained 291 on the ground while Warrior quarterback Dru DeShields threw for 320 yards. West Branch gained nearly 700 yards of total offense.

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: West Branch, 43.6; Canton South, 40.3

Scoring Defense: West Branch, 18.8; Canton South, 24.2

Game Notes

-This past week, following Streetsboro’s Preston Hopperton’s go-ahead 59-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter – Joey Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to regain the lead for West Branch. The Warriors won, 31-28, in the regional quarterfinal. Beau Alazaus threw for 170 yards while Boston Mulinix picked up 143 stripes on the ground in the victory.

-The Warriors have compiled an overall record of 36-4 over the past three seasons.

-West Branch has won each of its last four meetings with Canton South.

-Canton South last got by the Warriors in 2017, 30-21. TJ DeShields passed for 207 yards for West Branch and the team accumulated over 300 yards of total offense. The Wildcats’ quarterback Silas Snyder tossed for 160 yards and also ran for another 51.

-A first for Canton South; the Wildcats have achieved double-digit wins in a single season.

-A year ago, Canton South reached the regional semifinals before they were turned away by Jefferson, 49-35, on November 12, 2022.

-West Branch fell to Jefferson in the next round of last year’s football tournament, 41-37, in the Region 13 championship.

2023 Results

Canton South (12-0)

Wildcats 27 Buchtel 26*

Wildcats 35 Northwest 7*

Wildcats 48 Northwest 28

Wildcats 34 Tuslaw 3

Wildcats 41 Fairless 35

Wildcats 35 Triway 28

Wildcats 35 Manchester 14

Wildcats 56 CVCA 28

Wildcats 45 Orrville 14

Wildcats 35 Sandy Valley 27

Wildcats 50 Dover 40

Wildcats 42 St. Clairsville 40

*-playoff

West Branch (11-1)

Warriors 31 Streetsboro 28*

Warriors 33 Woodridge 20*

Warriors 49 Salem 0

Warriors 49 Carrollton 14

Warriors 49 Alliance 41

Warriors 56 Marlington 0

Warriors 70 Minerva 0

Warriors 49 Howland 0

Warriors 32 Ridgewood 29

Warriors 52 Girard 43

Warriors 34 Woodridge 13

Canfield 38 Warriors 19

*-playoff