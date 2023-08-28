WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Friday, WKBN’s High School Football Game of the Week will emanate from historic Mollenkopf Stadium where Farrell visits Harding. The Steelers are after a marquee victory early in the season. Harding is looking to continue their winning ways after topping Buchtel last Saturday.

Who will prevail in one of the most acclaimed matchups of the early 2023 season?

High School Football Game of the Week

September 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. (Live on MyYTV and WKBN.com)

Farrell (1-0) at Harding (1-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last Meeting (According to Ryan Briggs)

Sept. 28, 1951 – Harding, 26-6

Harding handed Farrell their lone loss of the 1951 season as the Steelers, led by Anthony Paulekas, closed out the campaign with a 9-1 mark and were crowned the WPIAL Class 2A champs.

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Farrell, 32.0; Harding, 17.0

Scoring Defense: Farrell, 14.0; Harding, 24.5

Game Notes

-Farrell has won their last 8 regular season contests.

-A year ago, the Steelers won the District 10 2A crown against Sharpsville (26-0). Brandon Chambers scored the team’s first two touchdowns (a 57-yard fumble return for a score and a 33-yard run). Farrell has now won district titles in seven of the past eight years.

-The Steelers posted a 32-14 win over North East this past Friday.

-Farrell’s last matchup with an opponent across the border was a week two matchup with Ursuline last year. The Steelers came up short, 40-38, on their new turf field.

-Farrell has finished with double-digit wins in 7 of their previous nine years. The Steelers’ last losing season came in 2013 (4-5).

-The Raiders posted their first win of the season last Saturday over Buchtel, 20-16. Despite Harding’s 5 turnovers, coach Steve Arnold’s group was able to have Rylan Powell go in from two-yards out to give the visitors the four-point win.

-Their season-opener resulted in a 33-14 setback to Canton McKinley. At halftime, the score was tied before the Bulldogs outscored Harding in the final twenty-four minutes – 19-0.

-Harding has lost their last five home games. Their last win came on August 26, 2022 over Buchtel (14-7).

-The Raiders’ last winning season was 2020 (6-4). Harding has advanced to the post-season in six of the last eight years.

Upcoming Schedule

Farrell

Sept. 8 – Grove City (0-1)

Sept. 15 – Greenville (0-1)

Sept. 22 – at Hickory (1-0)

Harding

Sept. 8 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary (2-0)

Sept. 15 – at Ursuline (2-0)

Sept. 22 – Chaney (0-1)

