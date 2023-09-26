CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a Northeast 8 Conference showdown when two of the most consistent winners from the area – Girard visits South Range – this Friday’s High School Football Game of the Week.

Both teams are seeking the league crown with the playoffs just on the horizon.

High School Football Game of the Week

September 29, 2023, at 7 p.m. (Live on MyYTV and WKBN.com)

Girard (4-2) at South Range (5-1)

Last 3 Meetings

Sept. 23, 2022 – South Range, 56-12

Sept. 24, 2021 – South Range, 41-14

Sept. 4, 2020 – South Range, 56-28

Last Meeting

…South Range compiled 398 total yards of offense in its’ 56-12-win last year over Girard. The Raiders’ quarterback Billy Skripac completed 5 of 8 tosses for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns.

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Girard, 41.2; South Range, 29.2

Scoring Defense: South Range, 16.5; Girard 20.2

Game Notes

-Since the two teams began their current series since the inception of the Northeast 8 Conference in 2019 – South Range has won each of their four meetings.

-Girard dropped a pair of close contests in the beginning of the month of September to West Branch (52-43) and Struthers (35-28) by a total of sixteen points. Since, then, the Indians have defeated Pymatuning Valley and Lakeview by a combined score of 85-6.

-A week ago, Girard dominated Lakeview (43-0) as Tuff McConahy threw for 4 scores and 260 yards in the victory.

-The Indians’ offense has topped 30 points in 15 of their last twenty-two games played.

-Girard is seeking their 7th consecutive playoff season under coach Pat Pearson. In 2018, the Indians finished as the state finalist in Division IV to Cincinnati Wyoming.

-South Range saw its’ 31-game regular season win streak come to an end following their week two matchup against Green (21-7).

-The Raiders have won their last four games to sit atop the Northeast 8 Conference standings with a perfect 3-0 mark.

-Last Friday, South Range came away with a 21-7 win over Poland. Blake Ewert and Tristan Toy ran for a combined 186 yards and 2 touchdowns against the usual-stingy Bulldog defense.

-South Range has won their last 27 league games. The last loss in the Northeast 8 came on October 4, 2019, to Niles, 35-34 in overtime.

-To finish the 2022 season, the Raiders won the Division V state championship by topping Ironton, 53-27, with a perfect 16-0 record.

Northeast 8 Standings

South Range – 3-0 (5-1)

Niles – 2-0 (5-1)

Struthers – 2-1 (4-2)

Poland – 1-1 (5-1)

Girard – 1-1 (4-2)

Hubbard – 0-3 (3-3)

Lakeview – 0-3 (3-3)

Upcoming Schedule

Girard

Oct. 6 – Poland (5-1)

Oct. 13 – at Hubbard (3-3)

Oct. 20 – at Niles (5-1)

South Range

Oct. 6 – at Niles (5-1)

Oct. 13 – Louisville (1-5)

Oct. 20 – Hubbard (3-3)

