GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A big Northeast 8 Conference tilt is set to take place in Girard where the Indians will take on Struthers on this Friday’s Game of the Week.

The Wildcats will look to keep their spot atop the league standings while Girard seeks to gain ground.

Struthers has defeated Girard in each of their last five meetings, outscoring the Indians by an average of 23 points per game (64.8 to 42).

High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Struthers (5-2) at Girard (6-3)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Jan. 29, 2021 – Struthers, 65-38

Jan. 19, 2021 – Struthers, 75-36

Feb. 19, 2020 – Struthers, 66-51

Jan. 10, 2020 – Struthers, 66-37

Feb. 8, 2019 – Struthers, 52-48

Last Meeting

Luke Barker scored a team-high 16 points for the #10 ranked Wildcats in their 65-38 victory over Girard. Trey Metzka also tallied 15 points for Struthers.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Struthers, 60.3 (422); Girard, 54.9 (494)

Scoring Defense: Struthers, 52.9 (370); Girard, 56.3 (507)

Game Notes

-Girard will play their only home game versus Struthers within a 20-day period. The Indians defeated Hubbard at home (56-42) on January 4. Girard followed up that win by playing five of their next six games away from the 44420 zip code.

-The Indians opened the season with a 4-1 record which included their season opening victory over Ursuline (49-47).

-Thomas Cardiero (17) and Gus Johnson (16) combined for 33 points in last Friday’s loss at Poland, 63-53.

-The Indians’ last win against the Wildcats came in 2019 (January 11) when Girard went into the Struthers Fieldhouse and came away with a 56-39 win. Austin Claussell scored a game-high 21 points for the Indians.

-Struthers has fallen twice this season by a combined total of seven points – Cardinal Mooney (61-57) and Black River (56-53).

-Last Friday, the Wildcats topped Jefferson – 68-57 – after outscoring the Falcons by 15 points in the second half (43-28). Nick DelGratta led Struthers in scoring with 21. Dante Colarossi added 18 of his own.

-In each of the last two seasons (2019-20, 2020-21), Struthers has accumulated over 20 wins.

Upcoming Schedule

Struthers

Jan. 15 – Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Jan. 21 – Niles

Jan. 22 – Harding

Girard

Jan. 15 – at Liberty

Jan. 18 – at LaBrae

Jan. 21 – at South Range