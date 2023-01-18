GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northeast 8 Conference takes center stage as Struthers welcomes Girard to the Fieldhouse on Friday for WKBN’s Game of the Week.

Struthers has won seven of the last nine meetings between the two schools. However, it was Girard, who came away with a win in December by 12 points.

Will Struthers get even or will Girard continue their to stay atop the league standings?

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Girard (12-2) at Struthers (7-6)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Dec. 13, 2022 – Girard, 57-45

Feb. 11, 2022 – Struthers, 68-39

Jan. 14, 2022 – Girard, 53-50

Jan. 29, 2021 – Struthers, 65-38

Jan. 19, 2021 – Struthers, 75-36

Last Meeting

…Gus Johnson led Girard by Struthers, 57-45, in December behind his 26 points. Thomas Cardiero added 16 for the Indians. Struthers’ scoring threat Nick DelGratta was limited to just 8 points in the loss.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Struthers, 59.2; Girard, 50.0

Scoring Defense: Girard, 44.2; Struthers, 54.4

Game Notes

-Girard has won 12 of their last 13 games, including four straight victories.

-During their five-game win streak, the Indians had won each of the first four games by four points or less. In their last outing, on Tuesday in Niles, the Indians won by 29-points (66-37). Gus Johnson scored 19 while Thomas Cardiero added 15 points. Girard sank 7 three-point shots.

-In their last eleven wins, Girard’s defense has smothered to the opposition. The Indians’ opponents have been held to a total of 45 points or less during that time frame.

-Struthers had won five of their previous six contests before falling in back-to-back games.

-The Wildcats are 6-2 when scoring 60-points or more this year. Struthers is 4-5 when allowing their foes to score 55-points or more.

-On Tuesday, South Range outscored Struthers – 16-6 – in the fourth quarter to hand the Wildcats a 38-36 setback. Austin McCullough and Chance Laczko scored 11 and 8 points, respectively for Struthers.

Upcoming Schedule

Girard

Jan. 24 – South Range

Jan. 27 – at Lakeview

Jan. 31 – at Jefferson

Struthers

Jan. 24 – Niles

Jan. 27 – at Hubbard

Jan. 31 – Poland