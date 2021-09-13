Northeast 8 powers clash Friday night in WKBN Game of the Week

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In week one, the entire area got a glimpse at South Range’s memorable win over Springfield and Poland’s hard-fought loss against rival-Canfield on the Game of the Week.

Fast forward four weeks into the season, South Range is unbeaten and Poland is looking for that signature win that can catapult the program back into the hunt for supremacy in the Northeast 8 Conference. This Friday, the lights will shine bright with the Game of the Week making a return trip to Dave Pavlansky Field in Poland.

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

South Range (4-0) at Poland (2-2)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 2 Meetings

Aug. 28, 2020 – South Range, 24-21

Sept. 20, 2019 – Poland, 27-7

2021 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: South Range, 43.2; Poland, 20.8

Scoring Defense: South Range, 18.7; Poland, 19.5

Game Notes

-In their last meeting, Michael Patrone and Dylan Dominguez combined to rush for over 200 yards in South Range’s season opening win 24-21 against Poland on August 28. Patrone scored twice on touchdown runs (77, 22). The Bulldogs turned the ball over three times.

-The Northeast 8 is in its third year of existence. In 2019, Poland won the league after finishing with a perfect 7-0 league record and advancing to the Division IV State Semifinal. Just last year, South Range was the team who won the Northeast 8 crown with a perfect 6-0 mark. The Raiders lost in the Division V Region 17 Final to Kirtland.

-Northeast 8 League Records (2019-Present): Poland 12-2, South Range 12-2, Hubbard, 9-5, Niles 9-5

-In South Range’s last outing, the Raiders cruised past Struthers (50-13) behind Dylan Dominguez’s three TD day and Billy Skripac’s 216-yard passing performance. Dominguez racked up 139 yards on the ground. Skripac completed eight of his 10 passes. Connor Jones hauled in a pair of scores and finished with 121 receiving yards.

-In week 4, Poland led at halftime 23-6, before falling to Hubbard (27-23) to fall to an even 2-2 mark. The Bulldogs had an opportunity with under a minute to play deep in Eagle territory but failed to convert.

2021 Northeast 8 Standings

Hubbard – 1-0 (4-0)

South Range – 1-0 (4-0)

Girard – 1-0 (3-1)

Niles – 1-0 (3-1)

Jefferson – 0-1 (3-1)

Poland – 0-1 (2-2)

Struthers – 0-1 (2-2)

Lakeview – 0-1 (0-4)

Upcoming Schedule

South Range

Sept. 24 – Girard (3-1)

Oct. 1 – at Niles (3-1)

Oct. 8 – Jefferson (3-1)

Poland

Sept. 24 – at Niles (3-1)

Oct. 1 – at Girard (3-1)

Oct. 8 – Lakeview (0-4)