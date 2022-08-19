BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A huge matchup between two of the areas best programs – West Branch and Canfield – takes place in week one on tonight’s Game of the Week.

On the Warriors’ second possession, Dru DeShields capped the 11-play drive by finding Michael Kanagy with a three-yard pass just inside the pylon to take the early 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. West Branch’s drive was aided by a key third-down penalty against the Cardinals. DeShields gained 40 yards on seven rushes on their scoring drive.

Back came Canfield, Broc Lowry dashed 41-yards to tie the contest at 7. The Cardinal possession took 5 plays, encompassing 73 yards.

Scoring Chart

Tied, 7-7

First Quarter

W – Michael Kanagy, 3-yard TD catch from Dru DeShields (Anthony Perry kick, 5:03)

C – Broc Lowry, 41-yard TD run (Joel Miasek kick, 2:30)