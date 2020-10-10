Never give up: 70-yard TD erased by forced fumble at one-yard line

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – In a ‘Game of the Week’ that had already seen several incredible, explosive plays, the Sharon Tigers and Hickory Hornets snuck one more in before the half in one of the plays of the year by Sharon DB Jaon Phillips.

Phillips refuses to give up on a would-be 70 yard Hornets TD and creates a turnover at the last possible moment. Watch the video above to see the play.

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:



Digital over the air at 33.2 and in HD at 62.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

FOX – Spectrum Channel 12 or 1012



The game is also being broadcast LIVE online at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

More stories from WKBN.com: