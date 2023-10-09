STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Traditional powers are set to square off with Niles traveling to Struthers to play in a Northeast 8 Conference matchup on this Friday’s High School Football Game of the Week.

Both teams are in position to make some noise in the postseason. Who will come away with a much-needed victory from Laddie J. Fedor Field?

High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Niles (5-3) at Struthers (6-2)

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 7, 2022 – Struthers, 27-13

Oct. 8, 2021 – Niles, 21-14

Sept. 18, 2020 – Niles, 35-28

Oct. 11, 2019 – Struthers, 42-14

Sept. 7, 2018 – Struthers, 49-28

Last Meeting

-Struthers jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the third quarter before closing out the contest 27-13 last year for its fourth win in a row. Tyler Sanchez led the Wildcats with 120 rushing yards.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Struthers, 36.3; Niles, 29.0

Scoring Defense: Struthers, 18.9; Niles, 19.4

Game Notes

-Struthers has won four of its last six meetings with Niles. Over the course of their past eight showdowns, the Red Dragons and the Wildcats have split the series (4-4).

-The Red Dragons have won their last three games away from home and have outscored their opponents (LaBrae, Lakeview, Beaver Local) during that stretch by a total of 114-14.

-Niles saw their four-game win streak come to an end on September 29 when the Red Dragons were doubled-up by Poland, 28-14.

-Antuan Gardner ran for just over 100 yards, but the Red Dragons fell to South Range, 48-14, last Friday. The Niles defense allowed over 300 yards rushing to the Raiders.

-Niles holds a 5-3 mark in 2023. In the previous two seasons, the Red Dragons compiled a 6-13 mark (2021-22). Niles is seeking their first playoff appearance since 2020 (and their second since 2013).

-Struthers has dropped two games this season by less than 10 points. In week two, Geneva downed the Wildcats – 31-22. Three weeks later, South Range upended the home-standing Struthers Wildcats – 37-33.

-In seven of their eight games this season, Struthers has scored 33 points or more in each outing.

-Struthers outgained East, 342-113, in their 34-8 win last Friday. The Wildcats featured three ball carriers who gained over 60 yards, including Jason Dukes, who led the team with 96 yards on 17 totes.

-The Wildcats have advanced to week eleven in five of the previous seven seasons (2016-17, 2019-20, 2022).

Northeast 8 Conference Standings

South Range – 5-0 (7-1)

Struthers – 3-1 (6-2)

Poland – 3-1 (7-1)

Niles – 2-2 (5-3)

Girard – 1-3 (4-4)

Lakeview – 1-4 (4-4)

Hubbard – 0-4 (4-4)

Upcoming Schedule

Niles

Oct. 20 – Girard (4-4)

Struthers

Oct. 20 – at Poland (7-1)