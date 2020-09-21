NE8 showdown between Hubbard & Poland featured on Game of the Week

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of programs which have a rich history of playing winning football will collide when Hubbard visits Poland on this week’s Game of the Week. Hubbard has made 15 playoff appearances since 2000. For Poland, they’ve advanced to week 11 thirteen times since winning the state title in 1999 (over Bishop Watterson, 20-13).

With last year’s result going to the Bulldogs, this back-and-forth series has not had a consecutive winner since 2013-14 (Hubbard).

In recent memory, Hubbard and Poland played against one another in their season opener during a five-year period from 2007 to 2011.

2020 High School Football Game of the Week

Week 5: Friday, September 25, 2020 (LIVE at 7 pm on MyYTV)

Hubbard (4-0) at Poland (3-1)

*Same day tape delay on Fox at 11 pm & MyYTV on Saturday at 9 am

Last 5 Meetings

Oct. 25, 2019 – Poland, 42-7

Oct. 19, 2018 – Hubbard, 17-0

Oct. 20, 2017 – Poland, 26-7

Oct. 21, 2016 – Hubbard, 17-7

Oct. 23, 2015 – Poland, 35-7

Last Meeting

…Poland scored 5 touchdowns on the ground in their 42-7 win over Hubbard. Jack Fulton ran for 110 yards (2 TDS) and also completed 3 of 5 passes for 48 yards and a score. Jacob Caudle also ran for 2 touchdowns on 5 carries.

2020 Statistics

Scoring Offense: Poland, 33.0; Hubbard, 25.5

Scoring Defense: Hubbard, 7.5; Poland, 12.8

Total Offense: Hubbard, 390.5; Poland, 331.6

Rushing Offense: Hubbard, 285.0; Poland, 236.0

Passing Offense: Poland, 95.6; Hubbard, 65.5

2020 Northeast 8 Standings

Hubbard – 4-0 (4-0)

South Range – 4-0 (4-0)

Poland – 3-1 (3-1)

Niles – 2-2 (2-2)

Struthers -2-2 (2-2)

Girard – 1-3 (1-3)

Jefferson – 0-4 (0-4)

Lakeview – 0-4 (0-4)

Eagle Notes

…Hubbard is seeking their 4th 5-0 start in eight years (2013, 2014, 2018).

Junior TC Caffey ran for a career high 293-yards as Hubbard topped Girard, 25-7, this past Friday. Caffey had three 100-yard games in his first two seasons on the varsity level. This year, he’s gone for over 100-yards three times already.

In 2018, the Eagles shut out Poland – 17-0 – on the road. Senior Davion Daniels ran for 103 yards while completing 8 of 10 passes for 61 yards. On defense, Jayquan Odem picked off 2 errant passes. The unit held the Bulldogs to just 137 yards of total offense.

Bulldog Notes

…Poland is seeking their first back-to-back victories over Hubbard since they won 6 in a row from 2007 to 2012.

Since their week 1 loss to South Range (24-21), Poland has outscored their last three opponents by a combined score of 111-27. During their win streak, the Bulldogs’ defense has allowed an average of 31.3 rushing yards per game.

The Bulldogs gained 318 rushing yards as a team in their 44-6 week four win over Lakeview. Peyton Mrakovich led the team with 118 yards on the ground (2 TDs) while Jacob Caudle and Bryce Barringer amassed 89 and 75 rushing yards as well. Each scored a touchdown also.

Poland has won 6 straight home games.

Revised Schedules

Hubbard

Oct. 2 – South Range (4-0)

Oct. 9 – OHSAA Playoffs

Poland

Oct. 2 – at Struthers (2-2)

Oct. 9 – OHSAA Playoffs