Watch the video above as Sports Team 27 reveals which teams will be featured this week.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the top teams from the Northeast 8 Conference will headline our WKBN Game of the Week this Friday night.

This year marks the 19th season for our WKBN Game of the Week.

Every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox Youngstown, we will feature two teams from here in the Valley battling it out on high school football’s biggest stage.