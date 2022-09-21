SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – Unbeaten and ranked Slippery Rock will entertain Seton Hill on this Saturday evening’s College Football Game of the Week. The Rock players have won their last six regular season contests.

Seton Hill is searching for their first win of the season.

College Football Game of the Week

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 (LIVE on MyYTV at 6 p.m.)

Seton Hill (0-3) at Slippery Rock (3-0)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 25, 2021 – Slippery Rock, 41-17

Sept. 28, 2019 – Slippery Rock, 55-14

Sept. 22, 2018 – Slippery Rock, 49-26

Nov. 4, 2017 – Slippery Rock, 77-38

Nov. 5, 2016 – Slippery Rock, 33-21

Last Meeting

-After trailing 7-0 early, Slippery Rock went on to score 41 of the game’s final 51 points en route to a 41-17 win over Seton Hill a year ago in Greensburg. Andrew Koester threw for 346 yards (5 TDs) with Henry Litwin hauling in three touchdown grabs.

2022 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Slippery Rock, 40.7; Seton Hill, 11.7

Scoring Defense: Slippery Rock, 12.7; Seton Hill, 27.7

Game Notes

-Seton Hill’s coach Daniel Day is in his fourth season at the helm of the Griffins’ football program.

-Seton Hill dropped to 0-3 after their 22-7 setback to East Stroudsburg this past Saturday. The Griffins were able to convert just three of 17 third-down plays while turning the ball over five times.

-The Griffins’ last win over The Rock was in 2015 when Seton Hill registered a 41-38 win. Christian Strong threw for 472 yards (four TDs) in the victory. Dante Nania of Slippery Rock threw for 414 yards in the losing effort.

-Slippery Rock has won their last five meetings with Seton Hill by a combined score of 255-116.

-Slippery Rock has never lost to Seton Hill at home. The Rock has won each of their five meetings at home against the Griffins.

-Ranked #11 this past week, The Rock registered a 45-14 road victory over Millersville. Slippery Rock gained 270 yards on the ground as a team on 59 attempts. Chris D’Or ran for 116 yards to lead the team. Noah Grover threw for 289 yards and four scores. Their defense held Millersville to an average of 2.0 yards per tote (42 yards on 21 rushes).

-In their three games played, Slippery Rock has scored at least 35 points in each contest.

-Noah Grover (Mountain Pointe, Phoenix, AZ) has completed 65.5% of his 84 passes (55-84) as he’s thrown for 815 yards (eight TDs). Kyle Sheets (Conneaut High School) and Jacob Odom (Wheaton-Warrenville South, IL) have caught 15 and 14 passes respectively.

Area standouts

–Seton Hill

Jake McCormick (Neshannock/QB)

–Slippery Rock

Jake Bush (Grove City/DL), Michael Henwood (Hickory/ATH), Melvin Hobson (Farrell/OL), Jeff Marx (Ursuline/DL), Ja’on Phillips (Sharon/WR), Rocco Robinson (New Castle/LB), Colton Rossi (Wilmington/OL)

Upcoming Schedule

Seton Hill

Oct. 1 – at Gannon

Oct. 8 – Clarion

Oct. 15 – Cal (PA)

Slippery Rock

Oct. 1 – at IUP

Oct. 8 – Mercyhurst Prep

Oct. 15 – Gannon