ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – Mount Union held off Marietta 73-71 in a rematch of last year’s Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship game on Wednesday night at Timken Gymnasium.

The Purple Raiders have now won eight straight games.

The game was televised live as the WKBN College Basketball Game of the Week.

The Purple Raiders (12-1, 5-1 OAC) were led by junior Christian Parker who tallied a game-high 24 points. He also added nine rebounds and a school-record seven blocks.

Mount Union Senior Darrell Newsom connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in the win. Senior Jefferey Mansfield added 9 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Raiders.

Marietta, which drops to 9-4 overall, and 4-2 in the OAC, was led by Sahmi Willoughby with a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Mount Union returns to action on Saturday on the road at Otterbein at 2 p.m.