ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN’s Game of the Week will broadcast live from Timken Gymnasium on the campus of The University of Mount Union this Wednesday for the Purple Raiders and Marietta College men’s basketball showdown.

Mount Union has one loss in league play as they’ll try to keep pace with John Carroll and Heidelberg atop the Ohio Athletic Conference standings.

Marietta is seeking to get back on track after being upset by Wilmington on Saturday.

College Basketball Game of the Week

Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Marietta (9-3) at Mount Union (12-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last five meetings:

Feb. 26, 2022 – Marietta, 63-61 (OAC Championship)

Feb. 9, 2022 – Marietta, 84-64

Jan. 12, 2022 – Marietta, 84-59

Feb. 12, 2021 – Mount Union, 81-67

Jan. 22, 2021 – Mount Union, 107-70

Last meeting:

In the Ohio Athletic Conference championship game, #2 Marietta got by #8 Mount Union, 63-61. Lukas Isaly (19) and Jason Ellis (18) combined to score 37 points for Marietta. Christian Parker finished with a double-double for the Purple Raiders (19 points, 13 rebounds).

Last meeting at Timken Gymnasium:

Marietta jumped out to a 43-19 lead at halftime before cruising past Mount Union, 84-64, on February 9. Sahmi Willoughby led all scorers with 25 points (10-14 FG) and hauled down 15 boards. Tim Kreeger poured in 17 points for the Pioneers. Christian Parker led Mount Union with 16 points.

Team statistics:

Scoring Offense: Mount Union, 83.4; Marietta, 76.1

Scoring Defense: Mount Union, 70.1; Marietta, 71.7

Rebounding Average: Marietta, 41.8%, Mount Union, 37.8

Turnover Average: Mount Union, 11.6; Marietta, 12.5

Three-Point Percentage: Marietta, 32.4%, Mount Union, 31.7%

Free Throw Percentage: Mount Union, 63.9%, Marietta, 62.2%

2022-23 Ohio Athletic Conference standings:

As of January 8

Mount Union – 5-1 (12-1)

John Carroll – 5-1 (11-2)

Heidelberg – 5-1 (10-3)

Marietta – 4-2 (9-4)

Otterbein – 3-3 (9-4)

Capital – 3-3 (7-6)

Ohio Northern – 2-4 (6-7)

Baldwin-Wallace – 2-4 (6-7)

Wilmington – 1-5 (5-8)

Muskingum – 0-6 (0-13)

Game notes:

– Marietta had won seven of their previous eight games before their 76-66 setback on Saturday to Wilmington.

– The Pioneers have been led by a number of different scorers this year. Lovenson Xavier leads the team with an 11.9 scoring average, followed by David Sanford at 11.6, Jac Alexander (9.7) and Sahmi Willoughby (9.1).

– Sanford (Springfield, OH) went 20-plus points in back-to-back games in mid-December (21 vs. Baldwin-Wallace and 23 vs. John Carroll). Lovenson (Naples, FL) has also scored 20 points or more in two games this season as well.

– Willoughby (Reynoldsburg) leads the team with 7.6 rebounds per game.

– Ethan Anderson, of Boardman, has played in 11 games this season, averaging 2.8 points and 2.6 caroms per outing.

– The Purple Raiders have won each of their last seven games since falling to Heidelberg (82-70) back on December 3.

– Mount Union has eclipsed the 70-point plateau in each of their first 13 games of this season.

– Mount Union is 5-0 at home this season.

– Four players have averaged nine points or better this year for Mount Union – Christian Parker (18.5), Collen Gurley (14.7), Darrell Newsom (9.7) and Jeffery Mansfield (9.2). Parker leads the team with a 7.5 rebounding average.

– Parker (GlenOak) has scored in double-figures in each of the last six games, including his season-high 30 points on January 4 versus Baldwin Wallace.

– Gurley (Hoban) began the season by connecting on 5 three-pointers in each of his first two games. He finished the month of December by draining a total of 9 three-point shots in back-to-back games (5 vs. Lebanon Valley; 4 vs. Gettysburg).

– Over the past two seasons, Mount Union has compiled a 35-6 record.

Local connection:

Marietta

Ethan Anderson, Boardman/Sophomore

Mount Union

Mick Hergenrother, Cardinal Mooney/Freshman

Zane Muckleroy, Canfield/Freshman

Braedon Poole, McDonald/Grad. Senior

Mike Fuline, Head Coach (Nephew of Joe Fuline; former coach of Jackson boys’ basketball)

Joe Fuline, Assistant Coach (former Struthers boys’ basketball coach)

Dave Spires, Assistant Coach (former Boardman boys’ assistant coach)

Upcoming schedule:

Marietta

Jan. 14 – at Heidelberg

Jan. 18 – Capital

Jan. 21 – Ohio Northern

Mount Union

Jan. 14 – at Otterbein

Jan. 18 – at Muskingum

Jan. 21 – Heidelberg