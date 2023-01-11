KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the top teams from the Northeastern Athletic Conference will square off as Badger welcomes Mathews for this Friday’s Game of the Week.

The Mustangs have handed Badger four straight losses in the series. The Braves are seeking their 11th win of the season.

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 13, 2023, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV

Mathews (8-4) at Badger (10-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last five meetings:

Feb. 18, 2022 – Mathews, 82-36

Jan. 18, 2022 – Mathews, 76-58

Feb. 15, 2021 – Mathews, 79-70

Feb. 2, 2021 – Mathews, 72-59

Feb. 7, 2020 – Badger, 54-53

Last meeting:

The Mustangs upended Badger, 82-36, in their last meeting in February. Vinny Sharp connected on 9 three-point shots to finish with a game-high 31 points. Dom Greenwood also scored 12 for the victorious Mustangs.

Team statistics:

Scoring Offense: Badger, 67.9; Mathews, 61.1

Scoring Defense: Badger, 41.3; Mathews, 56.0

Game notes:

-Badger last defeated Mathews in 2020 by 1 point (54-53) behind Logan Lendak’s 17 points. Jacob Miller finished his night with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Braves.

–Mathews had lost three of their previous four games before their win over Madonna on Saturday (67-42). Ethan Petak scored a game-high 19 points, while Tyler Pesa tallied double-figures with 10 points as well. Mathews also topped Fairport, 66-65, on Tuesday.

-The Mustangs have scored 60 points or more in seven of their past nine matchups.

-On December 30, Badger won their first game of the season over St. Thomas Aquinas which was decided by less than double-figures (62-56). Duncan Moy scored 25 points to keep the unbeaten streak alive at 9-0. Cole Burnett also finished with 16 points, and Brad Hamilton added 12 in the victory.

-Badger’s offense has compiled over 70 points in seven of their last nine outings.

-The Brave defense has been up to the task as well as they’ve held eight of their 11 opponents to less than 50 points.

-Badger suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday to Pymatuning Valley, 54-53. Moy scored 18 points and Preston Geracitano added 13 points (3 three-pointers).

Upcoming schedule:

Mathews

Jan. 17 – Maplewood

Jan. 20 – at Pymatuning Valley

Jan. 24 – Bristol

Badger

Jan. 17 – at Fairport Harding

Jan. 20 – Lordstown

Jan. 21 – Heartland Christian