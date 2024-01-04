BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – What a matchup WKBN has this Friday when Badger and Bristol will meet once again in a Northeastern Conference clash on the High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Braves and the Panthers both appear to have visions of playing deep into the playoffs this year.

All eyes will be focused on Bristol High School as two of the area’s best programs will be pitted against one another.

High School Boys Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 5, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Badger (7-2) at Bristol (7-2)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last Five Meetings

Dec. 13, 2022 – Badger, 73-59

Feb. 8, 2022 – Bristol, 68-47

Jan. 7, 2022 – Bristol, 77-41

Feb. 3, 2021 – Bristol, 66-44

Jan. 15, 2021 – Bristol, 71-42

Last meeting:

Duncan Moy scored 34 and tallied 11 rebounds in Badger’s 73-59 victory over Bristol last year.

Team statistics:

Scoring offense: Bristol, 71.2; Badger, 70.4

Scoring defense: Bristol, 45.6; Badger, 65.4

Game notes:

-Bristol had defeated Badger seven straight matchups before last year’s 73-59 loss in December.

-The Panthers began the season by winning each of its first six games by outscoring the opposition by an average of 35 points (73-38).

-Bristol had lost two in a row (to Warren JFK and LaBrae) before rebounding with a 74-32 victory over Champion on Tuesday. Eleven Panthers scored in the win led by Mikey Burbach’s 14 points.

-Since opening the season with a 5-point loss to Campbell (69-64), Badger had won seven consecutive games before falling to Warren JFK (78-41) on Wednesday. Duncan Moy scored 26 points in the loss.

-Six of their seven wins have seen the Braves score 71 points or more, including three games that Badger has registered more than 80 points.

-Last year, Badger reached the district championship before falling to Cornerstone Christian (81-54).

-Before last year’s 73-59 win over Bristol, the Braves last topped the Panthers on February 5, 2019 (60-59) behind Aiden Miller’s game-high 23 points.

Upcoming schedule:

Badger

Jan. 9 – Chalker

Jan. 12 – at Lordstown

Jan. 16 – St. John

Jan. 17 – Windham

Bristol

Jan. 9 – Lordstown

Jan. 12 – at Fairport Harding

Feb. 14 – at Chagrin Falls