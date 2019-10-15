MVAC showdown: Lowellville to meet Reserve in WKBN Game of the Week

Each team is 6-1 as they both have aspirations of week 11

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference rivals meet in this week’s Game of the Week. Last week, Lowellville clinched their first winning season since 2013 (6-5). The Rockets are in search of their first playoff trip since that same year. Western Reserve missed the post-season last fall but have week eleven in sight as we begin the eighth Friday of the 2019 season.

2019 High School Football Game of the Week

Friday, October 18, 2019 (Tape Delay, Fox)

Lowellville (6-1) at Western Reserve (6-1)

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 28, 2018 – Western Reserve, 60-7

Sept. 29, 2017 – Western Reserve, 41-0

Sept. 30, 2016 – Western Reserve, 43-6

Oct. 2, 2015 – Western Reserve, 56-0

Oct. 17, 2014 – Western Reserve, 55-31

Last Meeting

-Lowellville’s offense was only able to muster 98 yards of total offense in Western Reserve’s 60-7 win over the Rockets. Reserve’s top rusher was Adam Gatrell – who ran for 117 yards and scored 3 TDs on the ground.

Game Notes

-Blue Devils ran their win streak to 6 victories in a row following their Thursday 48-0 win against Waterloo. Nick Cavoulas completed 10 of 16 passes for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns. Todd Henning led the ground game with 87 yards as the team accounted for 260 total rushing yards. The defense forced 3 turnovers and held the Vikings to 127 yards of total offense.

-This past Friday, Lowellville got by Jackson-Milton, 22-14, to earn their third consecutive win. The Jays’ Sean Lengyel gained 137 yards rushing but it wasn’t enough. Lowellville’s defense forced a pair of turnovers. The Rockets’ Vinny Kacir scored twice in the third quarter after a Cole Bunofsky 1-yard run.

-Western Reserve has defeated Lowellville in each of their last 13 meetings. The Blue Devils have averaged 42.8 points per game against the Rockets during that span. The last time the Rockets got the best of Reserve was on September 30, 2005 (32-15) which was also in Berlin Center.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Western Reserve, 39.6; Lowellville, 21.6

Scoring Defense: Western Reserve, 7.1; Lowellville, 20.1

MVAC Standings

Springfield – 4-0 (7-0)

Western Reserve – 4-0 (6-1)

Lowellville – 3-1 (6-1)

McDonald – 3-1 (4-3)

Mineral Ridge – 1-3 (4-3)

Waterloo – 1-3 (1-6)

Jackson-Milton – 0-4 (3-4)

Sebring – 0-4 (2-5)

Upcoming Schedule

Lowellville

Oct. 25 – McDonald (4-3)

Nov. 2 – at Waterloo (1-6)

Western Reserve

Oct. 25 – at Springfield (7-0)

Nov. 1 – Mineral Ridge (4-3)