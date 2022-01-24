NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Scarlet Tier is on the line this Friday as the Game of the Week cameras will be in New Middletown when undefeated Springfield takes on Lowellville.

If the Tigers win, their path to an outright league championship gets a whole lot easier. If Lowellville wins, the Rockets will be tied with Springfield in the loss-column with one setback apiece.

In their first meeting this year, the game was in doubt until the final seconds. Can Lowellville spring the upset? Will Springfield remain unblemished?

High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Lowellville (10-2) at Springfield (14-0)

You can watch the ‘Game of the Week’:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Dec. 21, 2021 – Springfield, 58-54

Jan. 15, 2021 – Springfield, 77-46

Dec. 4, 2020 – Springfield, 81-65

Feb. 4, 2020 – Springfield, 71-64

Jan. 14, 2020 – Springfield, 87-47

Last Meeting

Four days before Christmas, Springfield edged Lowellville – 58-54 – behind 22 points from Adam Wharry and 13 points from Beau Brungard. Tied at 54 with just over one minute remaining, Wharry’s bucket put the Tigers up by two points and then Sean Guerriero made both of his free throw attempts to give Springfield their fourth win of the season.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Springfield, 65.1; Lowellville, 62.3

Scoring Defense: Springfield, 41.4; Lowellville, 49.4

Game Notes

-The Rockets last topped Springfield back on February 5, 2019 in a 57-48 victory at home. Matt Hvisdak contributed 28 points for Lowellville.

-Lowellville has yet to suffer defeat in the new year as they’re off to a 4-0 start to 2022. The Rockets have outscored their four opponents by an average of 22 points.

-The Rockets have posted six outings where they’ve scored 60-points or more.

-Springfield has defeated Lowellville in their last six meetings.

-In coach Jeff Brink’s first year back on the sidelines of the Tigers, Springfield has scored 60-points or more in 12 of their fourteen games. Eight of Springfield’s opponents this season have failed to register 50 points.

-Over Adam Wharry’s last three games, he’s averaged 24 points per game including his season-high 32 points (17 in 4th quarter) versus Ursuline on Saturday.

2021-22 MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings

Springfield – 8-0 (14-0)

Lowellville – 5-1 (10-2)

Western Reserve – 4-3 (7-8)

McDonald – 4-3 (5-7)

Jackson-Milton – 3-5 (5-8)

Waterloo – 2-4 (2-9)

Mineral Ridge – 2-6 (2-12)

Sebring – 0-7 (3-9)

Upcoming Schedule

Lowellville

Jan. 29 – McDonald (5-7)

Feb. 1 – at McDonald (5-7)

Feb. 4 – Sebring (3-9)

Springfield

Feb. 1 – at Western Reserve (7-8)

Feb. 4 – at Jackson-Milton (5-8)

Feb. 8 – Waterloo (2-9)