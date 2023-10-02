LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – On this Friday’s High School Football Game of the Week, it’s must-win time in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Scarlet Tier when Jackson-Milton meets up with Lowellville.

Each team has one loss this year and hopes to keep pace with first-place Springfield. Who will get the decisive week eight victory?

High School Football Game of the Week

October 6, 2023, at 7 p.m. (Live on MyYTV and WKBN.com)

Jackson-Milton (6-1) at Lowellville (6-1)

You can watch the Game of the Week:

Digital over the air at 33.2

Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108

Comcast Cable Channel 3

Direct TV Channel 15

MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008

Last 5 Meetings

Sept. 16, 2022 – Lowellville, 62-20

Sept. 17, 2021 – Lowellville, 41-7

Aug. 29, 2020 – Jackson-Milton, 37-28

Oct. 11, 2019 – Lowellville, 22-14

Oct. 12, 2018 – Jackson-Milton, 33-0

Last Meeting

Lowellville’s standout quarterback Vinny Ballone threw for 442 yards and tied a state record with 9 touchdown tosses in the Rockets’ 62-20 win over Jackson-Milton a year ago.

2023 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Lowellville, 37.1; Jackson-Milton, 29.1

Scoring Defense: Lowellville, 13.6; Jackson-Milton, 14.6

Game Notes

-Jackson-Milton had opened the season by winning their first five contests before falling to Springfield on the road (35-10) two weeks ago.

-The Blue Jays rebounded nicely last Friday by topping Waterloo, 19-6. The win secured its best start since 1982. The Blue Jays were led by their trio of rushers in Keegan White (137 yards), Aiden Stanke (87 yards) and Cayden Mitchell (66 yards) who combined for 290 yards on the ground.

-With a win this week, the Blue Jays would tie their best two-year stretch since Jackson-Milton won a combined 16 games in 1977 (7) and 1978 (9) under coach Tony Vechiarella. In 1981-82 and in 2015-16, the Blue Jays won 14 games. That’s the number Jackson-Milton is shooting for here as well.

-Since the 2019 season, coach Nathan Brode’s group has been consistent as they’ve only suffered through one losing campaign (2021: 2-7) in five years.

-Lowellville stumbled in their week five contest at Western Reserve (21-14) but has rebounded against Mineral Ridge (38-21) and McDonald (40-6) in successive weeks.

-This past Friday, Michael Ballone threw for 181 yards on 13 of 16 passing and two scores while also leading the Rockets’ ground game with 115 yards and an additional score. Lowellville topped McDonald, 40-6.

-The Rockets’ offense has posted 30 points or more in five of their last six games.

-Since week 10 of the 2020 season, the Rockets have won 25 of their last 30 games.

MVAC Scarlet Tier Standings

Springfield – 3-0 (5-2)

Jackson-Milton – 3-1 (6-1)

Lowellville – 2-1 (6-1)

Western Reserve – 2-1 (5-2)

Mineral Ridge – 1-2 (5-2)

McDonald – 1-3 (4-3)

Waterloo – 0-4 (2-5)

Upcoming Schedule

Jackson-Milton

Oct. 13 – at Fairport Harding (2-5)

Oct. 20 – Western Reserve (5-2)

Lowellville

Oct. 13 – at Waterloo (2-5)

Oct. 20 – Springfield (5-2)

