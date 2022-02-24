STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – This Saturday, two of Trumbull County’s top programs will meet to decide the Division III Struthers District champion. Top-seeded Liberty and Brookfield will square off for the third time this season, each earning a victory against one another.
High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week
Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. LIVE on MyYTV
Brookfield (18-6) vs. Liberty (22-1)
You can watch the Game of the Week:
Digital over the air at 33.2
Armstrong Cable Channel 13 and 108
Comcast Cable Channel 3
Direct TV Channel 15
MyYTV – Spectrum Channel 997 or 1008
Last Five Meetings
Jan. 20, 2022 – Brookfield, 53-46
Dec. 13, 2021 – Liberty, 56-54
Jan. 21, 2021 – Brookfield, 71-66
Jan. 16, 2021 – Brookfield, 57-42
Jan. 22, 2020 – Liberty, 55-25
Last Meeting
Sophia Hook finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists as Brookfield handed Liberty their first loss of the season, 53-46.
Audrey Reardon led the Lady Warriors with 14 points. Cailey Wellman posted a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds). For Liberty, Cianna Smith paced the Leopards with 18 points (connected on four 3-point shots).
Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: Liberty, 62.3; Brookfield, 50.0
Scoring Defense: Brookfield, 36.0; Liberty, 37.9
Game Notes
- Last season, Brookfield was the #3 seed and was turned away by South Range in the Northeast 1 District Final,41-30. It was their first trip back to the District championship game since they made an appearance in back-to-back seasons (2015 & 2016).
- Brookfield advanced to the Regionals in 2008 after defeating Maplewood, 55-40, in the Ashtabula District Final.
- Brookfield has won three of their last four meetings with Liberty. The Lady Leopards took their previous two showdowns during the 2019-20 season.
- The Warriors have won their last six games allowing their opponents during that span to average just 29 points per contest.
- On Wednesday, Brookfield punched their ticket to the District Final by defeating Ursuline – 57-41. Audrey Reardon led the Warriors’ scoring attack with 19 points, connecting on three shots from distance. Sophia Hook and Cailey Wellman added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
- In 2019, Liberty topped #1 seed Salem in the District Semifinals (50-43) before being eliminated by Southeast in the Struthers District Championship, 63-55.
- The Leopards have been victorious in each of their last nine games. Liberty’s defense has permitted just an average of 21 points over their last four outings.
- Liberty began the season by winning their first 13 games.
- Aaliyah Foster and Demi Watson each scored 23 points in Wednesday’s 62-33 win over Waterloo in the District Semifinal. Foster, a sophomore, has averaged 16.7 points over her last nine outings and has successfully tallied double-figures in each of those nine games. For the ninth time this year, Watson went over the 20-point mark in a game. She scored a season-best 33 points on December 20 in their 67-63 win over Garfield.
The winner will play in the Division III Regional Semifinal game in Cuyahoga Falls on March 2 at 6 p.m. versus the Wooster District champion (Waynedale or Trinity).