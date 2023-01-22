BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A huge showdown is on the horizon in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s Grey Tier as Crestview will meet Brookfield on Monday for WKBN’s High School Basketball Game of the Week.

The Rebels got the best of the Warriors in December, 57-45.

Will Crestview close out the season series sweep or will Brookfield even the score?

High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Monday, January 23, 2023, at 7 pm LIVE on MyYTV

Crestview (12-2) at Brookfield (12-2)

Last 5 Meetings

Dec. 15, 2022 – Crestview, 57-45

Feb. 12, 2022 – Brookfield, 53-40

Dec. 11, 2021 – Brookfield, 48-44

Feb. 24, 2021 – Brookfield, 45-34

Feb. 10, 2021 – Crestview, 44-35

Last Meeting

Three Rebels scored in double-figures (Addison Rhodes, 17; Reagan Edwards, 15; Ava Bucey, 10) as Crestview came away with a 12-point victory (57-45) over Brookfield. The Lady Warriors were held to an overall field goal percentage of 31.5% compared to Crestview’s 40.4%. Sophia Hook finished with a game-high 20 points for Brookfield.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Crestview, 58.4; Brookfield, 54.8

Scoring Defense: Brookfield, 33.8; Crestview, 35.6

Game Notes

-Despite their setback to Garrettsville Garfield (60-49) on January 5, Crestview has won 10 of their last eleven outings.

-The Lady Rebels have had a record of 11-1 when holding the opposition to 50-points or less.

-Freshman Addison Rhodes has scored 29-points or more in four games this year. She has compiled a double-double six times on the varsity level.

-Speaking of double-doubles, Luvrain Gaskins – a sophomore – has collected four of those. In her 14 games played, she also has hauled down 7-or more caroms in twelve contests.

-Brookfield has run off eight consecutive victories since falling to Crestview on December 15.

-When the Warriors hold teams to 44-points or less, they’re 12-0. When they allow 45-points or more, they’re 0-2.

–Sophia Hook scored 30-points in their 57-42 victory over Mineral Ridge on Saturday, January 14. That was the second time this year the senior had scored 30-points or more. She’s eclipsed the 20-point plateau in nine outings this year. She’s drained multiple 3-point baskets in twelve contests this season as well.

-Brookfield’s junior Cailey Wellman has pulled down 12-rebounds or more in ten games this year with her season-high versus Champion (16) came on January 2.

-In their last game on Thursday against Liberty, Brookfield notched a 52-42 win. Cailey Wellman matched her season-high for rebounds with 16 as she scored 7 points. Sophia Hook and Katie Logan each scored 13 points for the Lady Warriors.

Upcoming Schedule

Crestview

Jan. 26 – Newton Falls

Jan. 28 – at Lowellville

Jan. 30 – at Campbell Memorial

Brookfield

Jan. 26 – LaBrae

Jan. 28 – Liberty

Jan. 30 – at Champion